FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines Named Official Non-Alcoholic Wine Partner Of Create & Cultivate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. HELENA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FRE, a pioneer in the alcohol-removed wine category, is enthusiastic to announce its new role as the Official Non-Alcoholic Wine Partner of Create & Cultivate. Founded by Jaclyn Johnson, Create & Cultivate is an innovative events and company transforming the world of women's entrepreneurship and networking.

This collaboration promises to elevate and celebrate the power of connection and purpose. FRE is dedicated to engaging in key moments that align with their consumers' journeys, and they're delighted to strengthen this dedication through their partnership with Create & Cultivate. By integrating FRE's premium alcohol-removed wine experiences into Create & Cultivate's innovative events and digital platforms nationwide, FRE aims to support and honor growth in all its dimensions, enriching consumers' lives and aligning with their evolving paths.

Ashley Jappe, Director of Marketing for FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines, shared her enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Teaming up with Create & Cultivate is an intentional milestone for FRE, as it mirrors our dedication to creating genuine, human-centric experiences. Our alcohol-removed wines are crafted to be enjoyed in moments of real connection, and we're eager to engage with a community that values personal touch and impactful interactions. We are proud to be part of a community that champions creativity, fosters meaningful relationships, and empowers individuals to thrive both personally and professionally."

Create & Cultivate is renowned for its ability to connect women with pioneering entrepreneurial insights and a supportive network. Its comprehensive approach includes a vibrant online platform, engaging events, and the influential Workparty podcast, all fostering meaningful dialogue and strategic alliances. The company is celebrated for uniting a diverse range of industry leaders, from CEOs and entrepreneurs to content creators and celebrities.

Marina Middleton, CEO of Create & Cultivate, highlighted her excitement for the partnership: "We're thrilled to join forces with FRE Wines. At Create & Cultivate, we seek out partnerships that resonate with our commitment to providing women with exceptional experiences. This collaboration is a natural fit, offering our community premium, alcohol-removed wines that enhance our events and foster genuine connections. Together, we're here to support women as they navigate the many roles they play-whether in business, at home, or beyond-ensuring they feel empowered and celebrated in every aspect of their lives starting with when they step foot at our Create & Cultivate events."

Throughout the coming year, FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines will be prominently featured at Create & Cultivate's Six Figure Founder Retreat in Miami, the Supper Club, the Offsite, the Business Bootcamp in New York City, the SXSW activation in Austin, and the Create & Cultivate Festival in Los Angeles.

For more information about FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines and its collaboration with Create & Cultivate, visit or connect with us on social media at @FREWines.

About FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines

FRE Wines caters to a diverse range of consumers including those who abstain from alcohol, the sober curious, health-conscious individuals, and those who appreciate both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. FRE Wines undergo the full vinification process: the grapes are meticulously grown, harvested, and fermented, as in traditional wines. After fermentation, the alcohol is gently removed using advanced techniques, preserving the wine's complexity, mouthfeel and aroma, giving a true to wine experience. Offerings include FRE Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon in mini 187ml bottles, and FRE Sparkling Brut, Moscato, Sauvignon Blanc, White Zinfandel, Rosé, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Merlot, Red Blend, and Cabernet Sauvignon in standard 750mL bottles.

About Create & Cultivate

Create & Cultivate is the largest market-leading events and media company created for women in business to connect, learn, and grow. Through its innovative online platform, best-in-class curated events, and the fan-favorite Workparty podcast, Create & Cultivate fosters a vibrant ecosystem for women to explore, connect, and excel. Known for uniting industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and celebrities, the company offers a dynamic space where strategic insights and authentic connections drive professional and personal growth. For more information, visit or follow them on social media.

SOURCE FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines