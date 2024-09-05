FBLA Seeks Volunteers To Inspire The Next Generation Of Business Leaders At Career Connections Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reston, Virginia, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation's largest career and technical student organization focused solely on business, is seeking volunteers to support its upcoming Career Connections in Atlanta, Georgia, and Des Moines, Iowa. The conferences will allow participants and their companies to build their talent pipeline and prepare the next generation of business leaders through a variety of activities.

The Atlanta will take place October 17-19 at the Atlanta Marriott Northeast/Emory Area, while the Des Moines conference will be held October 24-26 at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown. Approximately 200 college students from across the country, as well as local high school seniors, are expected to attend each conference.

Volunteer opportunities include:

Sharing insights about career paths and industries through brief informational interviews

Offering tips on how to land a job and advice for students beginning their careers

Reviewing and providing feedback on resumes

Presenting workshops on career development

Judging a case competition (training and scoring rubrics will be provided)

In addition, companies can take part in the Career Showcase & Expo, which will give organizations the ability to connect directly with talented FBLA members who will soon be entering the job market. The Atlanta showcase is October 17; the Des Moines event is October 24. Participation in the showcase is free for companies.

Tiered sponsorship opportunities with benefits are also available at both conferences to promote brand recognition among a highly motivated group of young professionals, educators, and industry experts.

“We are delighted to bring our Career Connections Conferences to Atlanta and back to Des Moines, two phenomenal cities known as hubs for young professionals,” FBLA Interim President & CEO Randy W. Fiser said.“By offering bite-size volunteer opportunities, a career showcase, and sponsorship opportunities at these events, FBLA is providing organizations with premiere access to some of our nation's most promising students early in their careers, before they become the next generation of business leaders.”

Participating organizations include CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), Equifax, Invision, Men's Warehouse, Nationwide Insurance, Principal Financial Group®, Randstad, RSM, and Uniqlo.

For more information on volunteering, participating in the Career Showcase & Expo, or sponsoring the event, please contact Collegiate Program Manager Alyssa Ring at ... or 703.657.8187. For media credentials, please contact Director of Communications & Marketing Mary Lynn J. Rynkiewicz at ... or 703.244.2368.

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 200,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org .

CONTACT: Mary Lynn J. Rynkiewicz Future Business Leaders of America 7038604888 ...