Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway Whoosh carries 4.2M passengers in 10 months

(MENAFN) The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, known locally as Whoosh, has seen significant success since its launch in October 2023. According to PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC) President Director Dwiyana Slamet Riyadi, the railway has served 4.2 million within the first ten months of operation, up to July 2024.



The average daily passenger numbers have notably increased over time. On weekdays, the average has risen from 9,000 to 18,000, while weekends see even higher figures, with between 22,000 and 24,000 passengers. This surge in ridership reflects growing public adoption and confidence in the service.



Initially, the Whoosh service offered 14 trips per day, but this frequency has expanded to 48 trips daily since May 2024. The company has ambitious plans to further increase the number of daily trips to 62 by 2025, aiming to enhance accessibility and convenience for travelers.



Apart from its operational efficiency, the Whoosh railway offers a modern and eco-friendly transportation option. With an average speed of 350 km/h, it has significantly reduced travel time between Jakarta and Bandung, from over three hours to approximately 40 minutes, demonstrating its effectiveness as a high-speed transit solution.

