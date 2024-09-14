Verstappen: Second Free Trial At Azerbaijan Grand Prix Was Difficult

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The second freestyle was a bit difficult for me," said Red Bull pilot Max Verstappen, commenting on the results of the first day at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, according to Azernews .

The experienced driver expressed confidence in their competitiveness for the weekend: "I think we had a good day overall. The track is slippery. There are a lot of sharp corners. Sometimes you have to use the brakes as a precaution to avoid hitting the barrier. We need to improve the balance a little bit. I'm sure if we do that, we can be competitive."

It should be noted that the third free trial and qualifying round will be held in "Formula 1" today. The competition in Baku will conclude on September 15. On the first day, two test runs were carried out.