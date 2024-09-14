Verstappen: Second Free Trial At Azerbaijan Grand Prix Was Difficult
9/14/2024 6:09:09 AM
"The second freestyle was a bit difficult for me," said Red Bull
pilot Max Verstappen, commenting on the results of the first day at
the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, according to
Azernews .
The experienced driver expressed confidence in their
competitiveness for the weekend: "I think we had a good day
overall. The track is slippery. There are a lot of sharp corners.
Sometimes you have to use the brakes as a precaution to avoid
hitting the barrier. We need to improve the balance a little bit.
I'm sure if we do that, we can be competitive."
It should be noted that the third free trial and qualifying
round will be held in "Formula 1" today. The competition in Baku
will conclude on September 15. On the first day, two test runs were
carried out.
