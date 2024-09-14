عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Verstappen: Second Free Trial At Azerbaijan Grand Prix Was Difficult

Verstappen: Second Free Trial At Azerbaijan Grand Prix Was Difficult


9/14/2024 6:09:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The second freestyle was a bit difficult for me," said Red Bull pilot Max Verstappen, commenting on the results of the first day at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, according to Azernews .

The experienced driver expressed confidence in their competitiveness for the weekend: "I think we had a good day overall. The track is slippery. There are a lot of sharp corners. Sometimes you have to use the brakes as a precaution to avoid hitting the barrier. We need to improve the balance a little bit. I'm sure if we do that, we can be competitive."

It should be noted that the third free trial and qualifying round will be held in "Formula 1" today. The competition in Baku will conclude on September 15. On the first day, two test runs were carried out.

MENAFN14092024000195011045ID1108673394


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search