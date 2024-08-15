Patxi Xabier Lezama, A Reference Of Basque Art. A Sculptor Between Myths And Realities

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Patxi Xabier Lezama represents one of the most distinctive voices of the generation of Basque sculptors who have found their inspiration in the rich and magical mythology of their land. With a work that pulsates with the stubborn of the Basque spirit, Lezama stands as a unique visionary sculptor, capable of connecting the ancestral past with the contemporary world.

His work is a reflection of a personal maturity that is enriched with references to a pagan tradition, where each sculpture is not only a form, but a story that invites reflection on our primitive origins. Lezama has consolidated his style as a sensitive and conscious creator of his environment, embracing an aesthetic trajectory that challenges convention.

The exhibition of his piece 'Sugaar' in El Barrio's Artspace during the World Congress of Art and Culture (COMAC) in New York is a significant milestone in his career. Through this work, the Basque sculptor transports us to a universe of fantastic stories, where myths become protagonists. Lezama not only sculpts forms, but revives ancestral stories, creating a dialogue between ancient and modern that resonates with the viewer.

Lezama's production is a tribute to Basque mythology, a legacy that dates back to immemorial times and that, through his art, he manages to transmit to future generations. In his work, each element is imbued with meaning and symbolism, acting as a mirror that reflects not only the cultural imagination of his people, but also a deep exploration of identity.

The sculptor delves into an underground world, where myths and legends are intertwined with renewed vitality. His focus is not limited to the visual; rather, it operates from a historical and cultural perspective, establishing a value system that invites us to question established paradigms. Lezama thus becomes a mediator between different eras and visions, offering a fresh perspective on the traditional stories that have marked Basque culture.

In summary, Patxi Xabier Lezama is more than a sculptor; He is a storyteller who, through his art, revives and regulates the rich mythological heritage of the Basque Country. His work is a bridge between the ancient and the contemporary, ensuring that the magic of myths not only persists, but also evolves, adapting to modern times and resonating in the hearts of those who approach his art. As such, Lezama not only creates works, but also cultivates a collective memory that honors his roots and expands his meaning in the global context.



An undisputed reference in contemporary Basque sculpture, an artist who artistically is part of a unique generation of creators who have grown up immersed in the rich mythological tradition of the Basque Country. Born in Zalla Las Encartaciones de Vizcaya, Lezama draws the essence of his work from this cultural and spiritual heritage, turning his work into a bridge between antiquity and the present.





Origins and cultural context

The influence of Zalla, his hometown, is inseparable from Lezama's work. This place, known for its stories of witchcraft and supernatural beings, has shaped his artistic vision. In Zalla, where superstitions and mythology have been an integral part of daily life, the locals are known as“Witches”, reinforcing the connection with an imaginary that Lezama has decided to explore and shape throughout his career. This cultural load has been the source of his inspiration, allowing him to connect with primitive instincts and ancestral beliefs.

Artistic career

Patxi Xabier's career has been multi-dimensional, standing out not only for his sculptural production, but also for his ability to communicate Basque mythology through various channels. His participation in the exhibition“Migrations: Ocean of Hearts” at the Spanish Benevolent Society Gallery in New York is a testament to his international recognition. This space allowed Lezama to present his art to an audience that may not be familiar with the rich Basque mythological traditions, while exploring the universality of human emotions through his work.

Lezama has also taken the initiative to document and share his vision of Basque mythology in a book that becomes a compendium of fantastic stories. Through its pages, the sculptor presents the myths that have resonated throughout time, offering a unique perspective that connects the stories of the past with contemporary art. This work not only perpetuates the memory of a culture rich in symbolism, but also acts as a vehicle of transmission for future generations.

A conscious and sensitive approach

Patxi Xabier Lezama's work is a testament to his personal maturity and his desire to approach his artistic practice from a nonconformist perspective. His sculptures, imbued with an almost palpable energy, are nourished by a frame of reference that goes beyond the visual. By interacting with his art, the viewer is invited to reflect on the history and myths that have constituted the Basque identity.

His focus on paganism and oral traditions resonates strongly in a contemporary world that often ignores its cultural roots. Lezama positions himself not only as an artist, but also as a narrator and guardian of a legacy that deserves to be recognized and appreciated in its complexity.

Patxi Xabier Lezama Perier represents a convergence between art, mythology and Basque cultural identity. His work is a profound journey into the bowels of a rich and multifaceted tradition, which resonates in the vibrant energy of his sculptures. By paying tribute to its origins, Lezama not only contributes to contemporary Basque culture, but also ensures that these stories, these beliefs and these myths remain alive in the collective memory, inspiring future generations to explore and value their cultural heritage. Lezama's work thus stands as a beacon of creativity, connection and meaning, reminding us of the importance of our roots in the present.