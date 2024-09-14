Navras Katha Collage Team Consolidate Buzz With Kashmir Tour
Date
9/14/2024 6:14:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Cast of Navras Katha Collage
The cast of this film includes Shaji Chaudhary (Pathaan), Dayanand Shetty, Revathi Pillai (Kota Factory), Sunita (Panchayat), Mahesh Sharma (Dum Laga Ke Haisha), Prachi Sinha, Amardeep Jha and his daughter Shreya (Three Idiots), Jai Shankar Tripathi, and Ishan Shankar.
Release Date
The film is produced under the banner of Swardhrupad Productions and also has Abhishek Mishra as a co-producer. Navras Katha Collage is slated for a nationwide release in theaters on 18th October 2024.
MENAFN14092024000215011059ID1108673397
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.