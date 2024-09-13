SAIC's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report: CR Highlights

(MENAFN- 3BL) Commitment to a Sustainable Business

We continue to focus internally on our sustainability efforts and externally on empowering our customers through science and applications, such as tackling environmental challenges and contributing to global discussions and actions on climate resilience and change. While there is more work to do to combat rising climate change, we reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse emissions 41% since our baseline year in 2019.

Shaping the Future

This report reflects our collective efforts and achievements. It illustrates what we value most at SAIC - delivering excellence in service to our customers, providing enriching careers for our employees, and upholding our responsibility to society and the environment, all while contributing outstanding value to our business. I thank you for your continued support and for being an integral part of our journey. There is still much to do, but together, we believe we can create a brighter future for the world and our planet.

About the Report

SAIC's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report is the fifth annual report on the company's commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles; dedication to sustainability; and desire to positively impact our communities and the world. Unless otherwise noted, this report includes data and activities for SAIC's FY24, ending Feb. 2, 2024.

We include an ESG Reporting Framework and Standards Index, which is based on SAIC's activities in FY24, except as otherwise noted. We used the principles and practices outlined in globally accepted sustainability reporting frameworks to inform the content of this report. This report has been prepared in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative Standards 2021, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the Task Force on ClimateRelated Financial Disclosures and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

If you have questions or want more information, please contact SAIC's ESG team .

2024 SAIC ESG REPORTING INDEX

2024 SAIC TASK FORCE ON CLIMATE-RELATED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES (TCFD) REPORT

2024 SAIC RESPONSE TO THE GRI INDEX