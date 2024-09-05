Built On Now: Alertops Announces Integration With Servicenow To Enhance Incident Management And Response

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Providing a Seamless and Efficient Incident Management Experience for ServiceNow Users

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, AlertOps announced its new integration with ServiceNow to enhance incident management and response capabilities for ServiceNow customers. This joint effort enables AlertOps to create better experiences and drive value for customers by providing real-time notifications, bidirectional data synchronization, and seamless integrations.ServiceNow's expansive partner ecosystem and partner program is critical in supporting the Now Platform's $275 billion forecasted market opportunity through 2026. The ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help customers transform their business across the enterprise.As a Registered Build Partner, AlertOps' certified integration provides a comprehensive incident management solution by ensuring that incidents from ServiceNow trigger timely alerts through various channels, such as SMS, email, voice, chat (Teams and Slack), or push notifications (iOS/Android). Flexible on-call schedules, escalation policies, and workflow automation ensure that each alert is properly shared and escalated until it reaches the right person. This user-friendly integration, now available in the ServiceNow Store, requires no custom code, facilitating a quick and efficient setup to improve incident response and management.ServiceNow customers now have access to a simple yet powerful tool that ensures they never miss a critical alert. By leveraging intelligent automation and seamless integrations, AlertOps enhances the efficiency and timing of their alert responses, empowering IT teams to act swiftly and effectively."We couldn't be more excited about our new partnership with ServiceNow," said Rafael Sanguily, Chief Revenue Officer at AlertOps. "This seamless integration is a game-changer for ServiceNow users, making incident response smoother and more efficient than ever. Our goal has always been to simplify the alerting process and enhance the user experience, and this collaboration takes that to the next level. With AlertOps and ServiceNow together, our users can be confident they will never miss anything important... like ever. We're proud to work with ServiceNow and can't wait for our customers to see the benefits of this powerful integration!"“Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we're trying to solve,” said Erica Volini, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at ServiceNow.“AlertOps' integration with ServiceNow will help our customers provide the seamless experiences that their customers expect today. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business.”AlertOps is a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) product that provides IT alerting and incident management. Customers send their IT monitoring alerts and help desk tickets to AlertOps, which then notifies the customer's IT support users and stakeholders according to rules defined by the customer. AlertOps enhances incident management by seamlessly integrating with ServiceNow, enabling real-time notifications, escalations, and resolution capabilities. Its key features include automatic synchronization of ServiceNow Groups and Users with AlertOps, flexible on-call scheduling, and bi-directional data updates.ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.Rafael Sanguily.../alertops-for-servicenow/

Rafael Sanguily

AlertOps

...

+1 844-292-8255

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.