QF, Seashore Group Partner To Empower Individuals With Different Abilities

Doha: Qatar Foundation and Seashore Group have teamed up to expand the Ability Friendly Program, which offers inclusive sporting opportunities to individuals with different abilities.

Through this agreement, the two organizations will support existing seasonal camps and other exciting initiatives, further expanding the reach and impact of the Qatar Foundation (QF) program.

Mark David Hughes, Executive Director of Special & SEN Services (ED-SSSS), QF, said,“This partnership with Seashore Group allows us to leverage their prestigious position and support to better assist individuals with disabilities in our community. It aligns with our shared goal of enhancing community programs and addressing the needs of those served by the Ability Friendly Program.”

He further explained that the agreement aligns closely with QF's mission to foster an inclusive society, saying:“With Seashore Group's support, the Ability Friendly Program is expanding its impact and enriching its offerings. Our goal is to provide families with exceptional experiences that support their individual's growth, learning, and enjoyment.”

He noted that the partnership enhances existing summer and winter camps for individuals with different abilities by offering more tailored enrichment opportunities, and highlighted upcoming initiatives for the Ability Friendly Program.

“Seashore Group's contribution enhances our resources and capacity, allowing us to improve the program to support more participants and coaches. This collaboration also strengthens our community network, raising awareness and promoting inclusivity,” Hughes added.

He concluded by emphasizing that this partnership underscores QF's steadfast commitment to ensuring that every community member, regardless of ability, can thrive, connect, and succeed.

Salem Al Mohannadi, CEO of Seashore Group, said:“We were inspired by the Ability Friendly Program's mission to provide inclusive opportunities for individuals with special needs, particularly in sports and personal development. By supporting this initiative, we hope to make a positive impact on the lives of these individuals, fostering their growth and integration into society.

“We have always been committed to giving back to the community, and when the opportunity arose to support the Ability Friendly Program in partnership with Qatar Foundation, it aligned perfectly with our values.”

In this partnership, Seashore Group will play a pivotal role in providing support and logistical resources for the various programs under the Ability Friendly Program umbrella, including the summer and winter camps.

Speaking about the Ability Friendly Program, and the opportunities it creates for participants, Al Mohannadi added:“These experiences are crucial for building confidence, developing skills, and enhancing social interactions, with the goal of empowering the with disabilities to overcome challenges.

“We want to stress that supporting with disabilities is more than just a responsibility-it's a privilege. Collaborations like this play a vital role in fostering a more inclusive society where every individual has the chance to succeed. Understanding that by nurturing these individual's potential, we are contributing to a stronger and more compassionate future for all.”

As part of the partnership with the Ability Friendly Program, a comprehensive summer camp was recently launched, offering a variety of activities, including sports and creative arts.