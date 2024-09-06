Qatar, Finland To Boost Ties In Trade, Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Helsinki: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met Prime of Finland H E Petteri Orpo at the Prime Minister's Official Residence, Kesaranta, in Helsinki, yesterday.

During the meeting, they discussed prospects for enhancing and developing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of investment, energy, education, and international collaboration.

Key regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories were also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers members of the official delegation accompanying H H the Amir and a number of senior officials.

From the Finnish side, the meeting was attended by a number of senior officials.

H H the Amir also met Speaker of the Parliament of Finland H E Jussi Halla-aho, at the headquarters of the Parliament in Helsinki yesterday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to topics of mutual interest. Several members of the official delegation accompanying the Amir attended the meeting. On the Finnish side, several members of the parliament attended the meeting.

On the sidelines of Amir's visit, Qatar and Finland signed three memoranda of understanding (MOUs) in addition to a letter of intent between Qatar Chamber and the Helsinki Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

An MoU in the field of peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution was signed by Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater and Deputy Minister and Assistant Undersecretary at the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Outi Holopainen.

An MoU was also signed to establish the Joint Ministerial Committee for Economic, Commercial and Technical Cooperation. The MoU was signed by Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, and Finnish Minister of Foreign Trade and Development H E Ville Tavio.

A third MoU was signed for cooperation in the field of vocational and technical education and training between the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) in Qatar and the Quality Assurance Committee for Vocational Education and Training in Finland. It was signed on the Qatari side by Director of the Educational Training and Development Center at MoEHE, Iman Salman Al Mohannadi and for Finland, by Chairperson of the Quality Assurance Committee for Vocational Education and Training, Mervi Jansson.

Moreover, a letter of intent was also signed between Qatar Chamber and the Helsinki Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It was signed on the Qatari side by Chairperson of Qatar Chamber H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani and Chairperson and CEO of Finland Chamber of Commerce and Industry H E Mats Mandrebacka.

H H the Amir left Helsinki yesterday after an official visit to Finland, concluding a tour that also included Sweden and Norway. The Amir was accompanied by an official delegation.