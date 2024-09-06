JP Nadda In Bihar On 2-Day Visit To Inaugurate Healthcare Facilities, Meet BJP Leaders

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 6 (IANS) BJP National President and Union of and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda arrived in Patna on Friday for a two-day visit to the state during which he will inaugurate five healthcare facilities at different places and meet party leaders.

He received a warm welcome from BJP leaders, including two Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, the party's state president Dilip Jaiswal, Rituraj Sinha, Mangal Pandey and many others at the Patna airport.

Rituraj Sinha, the BJP's National Secretary, said,“Our national president J.P. Nadda's visit is expected to significantly boost the morale of party workers in Bihar. During his two-day visit, he will engage in a range of activities, including visits to several districts such as Patna, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Darbhanga, and Muzaffarpur, as well as meetings with party organisations.”

Sinha said that Nadda's presence would invigorate BJP workers and provide fresh momentum to the party's membership drive.

The Union Minister, during his two-day visit to Bihar, is set to inaugurate five healthcare projects. Among these, a significant development is the opening of a multi-specialty hospital in the Barari locality of Bhagalpur district. Constructed for Rs 200 crore, this hospital is expected to alleviate the pressure on the Bhagalpur Medical College and Hospital in Mayaganj and provide crucial healthcare services to people from East Bihar and adjoining districts of Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

The hospital will offer OPD services in key departments such as neurology, cardiology, nephrology, plastic surgery, and three more departments.

In addition to this, Nadda will inaugurate an eye hospital at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) in Patna.

His schedule also includes the launch of another multi-specialty hospital in Gaya, also built for Rs 200 crore.

Security measures have been heightened by the local authorities in all locations.

After he visits Gaya, Nadda will return to Patna on Friday evening to attend an organisational meeting with the BJP leadership.

On Saturday, he will inspect the construction work of AIIMS Darbhanga at Sobhan bypass and later visit Muzaffarpur to inaugurate another healthcare facility.