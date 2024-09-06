Implement Quickly, Says AASU On Assam Govt’S Decision On Clause 6 Of 1985 Accord

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Sep 6 (IANS) The All Assam Students Union (AASU) has welcomed the state government's decision to implement most of the recommendations of the high-level committee led by retired Justice Bipab Kumar Sarma regarding the Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord, which provides Indigenous people“constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards”.

Samujjal Bhattacharya, the chief advisor of AASU said,“The Biplab Kumar Sarma led high-level committee made various recommendations. Some of these recommendations can be fulfilled by the state government, and some are under the jurisdiction of the Central government. We demand the implementation of all recommendations. The decision of the Assam government to implement most of the recommendations of the committee is an excellent move. We are ready to negotiate with the government on this matter and we want results and solutions.”

President of AASU Utpal Sharma said,“We demand the state government to implement the recommendations of Biplab Kumar Sarma committee within a specified time frame. In the past, we have seen many promises; however, those were not fulfilled. This time, we appeal to the state government to give a certain period within which the committee recommendations will be fulfilled.”

Moreover, the student leader has demanded the implementation of all recommendations of the high-level committee.

Shankarjyoti Baruah, general secretary of AASU said,“Assamese people have been waiting for a very long time for Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to see the daylight. We hope that the state government is serious about implementing this within a fixed period.”

Notably, the committee led by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma was established by the state government to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

In a recent cabinet meeting in Dibrugarh, the state government decided to implement 57 out of a total of 67 recommendations laid by the committee.

Chief Minister Hemanta Sarma told reporters,“We had been given three years by this committee to assess the issue. Following a detailed study, we decided to carry out those recommendations in the purview of the state government. However, those that need clearance from the Central government will be dealt with through additional talks with the relevant authorities.”

He said,“We examined the report in-depth in a cabinet meeting. After that, we discovered that there were 67 recommendations, and we have chosen to suggest that 57 of them be put into practice. Before April 15, 2025, we will implement these 57 proposals after holding discussions with the AASU and all other organisations.”

The decision comes amid a renewed movement in Upper Assam to ensure the protection of the rights of indigenous communities. Most clauses of the 1985 Assam Accord have been implemented, but successive governments failed to implement Clause 6.

The issue had become a flashpoint during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state five years ago.

The Clause 6 panel has suggested that, as a stopgap measure, the post-1971 stream of proclaimed foreigners should be placed in locations outside Assam until their expulsion is finished. Additionally, the panel also gave the definition of "Assamese". The Committee had mentioned that a number of constitutional and parliamentary reforms will be required in order to fully implement its recommendations. It stated that the current Article 371-B of the Constitution needed to be changed.

The Assam Accord, signed following a six-year foreigners' agitation (1979–1985), stipulates that all foreigners entering the state after March 24, 1971, will be deported regardless of their religious affiliation.