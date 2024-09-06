Education Minister Visits Netikumpu School In Finland

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi has visited a school in Espoo, Finland as part of boosting education cooperation and exchange of expertise between the State of Qatar and the northern European republic.

Minister Al Nuaimi's visit to Netikumpu School, where Qatari teachers are now receiving training as part of the Qatari Teachers' Fellowship Program (Khebrat), aimed to learn about the school environment and groundbreaking pedagogy. Launched by the of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), Khebrat aims to offer Qatari teachers advanced teaching experiences and skills in countries with distinguished and pioneering education systems.