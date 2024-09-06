Sumbul On 'Kavya' Going Off-Air: Wasn’T Something I Had Anticipated At All

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Sumbul Touqeer said that she did not anticipate that her show“Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon” would go off-air.

“It wasn't something I had anticipated at all, and it felt like the ground shifted beneath us. We were all so deeply connected to the storyline and our characters, and it seemed like there was still a lot left to explore. It was a bittersweet moment-while it's hard to say goodbye so suddenly, I understand that these things are part of the unpredictability of our industry,” she said.

Sumbul said that poured so much of herself into the role.

“The positive response from the audience has been incredibly rewarding. It's hard to let go, especially because I felt so deeply connected to the character. But I'm also proud of the journey we've had, and I hope that my character has left a lasting impact.”

“If even one person is inspired to pursue something as challenging as becoming an IAS officer, balancing responsibilities like work, relationships, and home altogether, then I feel I've done my job right,” she added.

The actress said that the cast and crew“became a tight-knit family, sharing laughs, challenges, and countless memories.”

“What I'll miss the most is the bond we created-the fun on set, the inside jokes, and just the daily interactions that made every day special. It's going to be hard not having that routine anymore, but I'll always cherish the time we spent together,” she added.

She expressed her“deepest gratitude” to all her fans.

“Your unwavering support and love have really been the driving force behind everything we've done. Knowing that my character resonated with so many of you means the world to me. Even though the show is ending, I hope you'll continue to support me."

"I promise to entertain you more with the roles that you'll love, and I'll keep working hard to make all Sumbulians proud.”