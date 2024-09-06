Safari Group Donates INR 10M For Wayanad Landslide Victims
DOHA: The Safari Group has donated INR 1 crore (10 million Indian Rupees), Contributed by its management and employees, to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid the victims of the landslide disaster in Wayanad's Maypadi Panchayat.
The Chairman of Safari Group of Companies, Aboobacker Madappat, and Managing Director, Zainul Abideen, handed over the cheque to Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan at government Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram. The Chairman of the Kerala Waqf Board, M K Sakeer, also attended the function.
Aboobacker Madappat expressed that the Wayanad disaster was a profound shock and emphasised that it is the responsibility of every individual to extend support to those affected.
The Safari Group has consistently lent a helping hand in numerous disasters, including the floods Kerala has faced in the past. Beyond disaster relief, the group actively participates in charitable activities and socio-cultural initiatives both within and outside Kerala, contributing to various causes regardless of caste, religion, colour, language, or nationality.
