Global Butter Powder Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The butter powder market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.12 billion in 2023 to $2.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to longer shelf life compared to regular butter, convenience of using butter powder, increase in demand for processed and convenience foods, increasing production capabilities, and rising disposable income of consumers.

The butter powder market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising health consciousness among consumers, rise in cooking and baking products demand, expanding foodservice industry, growing consumer awareness and preference, and increases prevalence of vegan and plant-based diets.

The increasing demand for bakery products is expected to propel the growth of the butter powder market going forward. Bakery products refer to a diverse range of food items produced and sold by bakeries. The demand for bakery products is due to enhancing customer experience, growing demand for healthier options, and diversifying product portfolios. Butter powder is a convenient ingredient in bakery products, offering a way to incorporate buttery flavor and texture without the need for fresh butter.

Key players in the butter powder market include Olam International, United Natural Foods Inc., Fonterra International, Hoosier Hill Farm, Arla Foods Group, Valio Ltd.

Major companies operating in the butter powder market focus on developing innovative products, such as additive-free butter powder, to meet consumer demand for natural and clean-label ingredients. Additives-free butter powder is a dairy-based powder that retains the natural properties of butter while omitting any artificial ingredients, resulting in a clean-label, all-natural product.

1) By Type: Salted Butter Powder, Unsalted Butter Powder

2) By Source: Milk, Peanut, Almond, Cocoa, Other Sources

3) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket And Hypermarket, Business To Business, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

5) By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Sweet And Savory Snacks, Sauces And Condiments, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the butter powder market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the butter powder market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Butter powder is a dry, shelf-stable product made from real butter that has been processed into a powdered form. It is typically produced by removing the water and milk solids from butter, leaving behind the butterfat. The resulting powder retains the flavor and richness of butter, making it a convenient alternative to fresh butter in various culinary applications.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Butter Powder Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on butter powder market size , butter powder market drivers and trends, butter powder market major players, butter powder competitors' revenues, butter powder market positioning, and butter powder market growth across geographies. The butter powder market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

