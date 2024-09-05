Coagulation Markers Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.52 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coagulation Markers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The coagulation markers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.09 billion in 2023 to $1.16 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an aging population, increasing surgical procedures, awareness and early diagnosis, government initiatives and funding, and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

The coagulation markers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a growing incidence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of personalized medicine, a growing global population, rising healthcare expenditures, and expansion in emerging markets.

The rise in the prevalence of blood disorders is expected to propel the growth of the coagulation markers market going forward. Blood disorders refer to a wide range of conditions that affect the blood's ability to function correctly. The prevalence of blood disorders is growing due to aging populations, increased awareness, and improved diagnostic capabilities. Coagulation markers help diagnose and manage blood disorders by assessing clotting function, identifying abnormalities, and monitoring treatment effectiveness for conditions like hemophilia and thrombosis.

Key players in the coagulation markers market include Siemens Healthineers, Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Quidel Corporation, Sysmex Corporation.

Major companies operating in the coagulation markers market are focusing on developing technologically innovative solutions, such as automated blood coagulation analyzers, to improve diagnostic accuracy, enhance efficiency, and provide faster results for better patient management. An automated blood coagulation analyzer is a medical device that automatically performs various tests to evaluate blood clotting function, providing rapid and accurate results for diagnosing and managing coagulation disorders.

1) By Product: D-Dimer Assay, Fibrinogen Assay

2) By Sample Type: Plasma, Whole Blood Sample, Other Sample Types

3) By Technology: Fluorescence Immunoassay, Enzyme-Linked Immuno Sorbent Assay (ELISA), Rapid Test, Particle Enhanced Immunoturbidimetric Assay

4) By Application: Deep Venous Thrombosis (DVT), Pulmonary Embolism (PE), Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC), Trauma, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospital, Specialty Clinics, Academic And Research Institute, Diagnostics Laboratories

North America was the largest region in the coagulation markers market in 2023. The regions covered in the coagulation markers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Coagulation markers refer to measurable substances in the blood that indicate the status of blood coagulation or clotting processes. These markers are essential in diagnosing and monitoring various coagulation disorders, assessing the risk of bleeding or thrombosis, and guiding appropriate treatment strategies.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global coagulation markers market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Coagulation Markers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on coagulation markers market size, coagulation markers market drivers and trends, coagulation markers market major players, coagulation markers competitors' revenues, coagulation markers market positioning, and coagulation markers market growth across geographies.

