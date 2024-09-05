ICC Chief: Faced Pressure Before Issuing Arrest Warrant For Israeli Officials

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, disclosed on Thursday that he faced significant international pressure before issuing an arrest warrant for high-ranking Israeli officials.

In an interview with the BBC, Khan revealed that various heads of state attempted to influence him, offering advice or even making threats, in an effort to dissuade him from pursuing arrest warrants for Israeli officials, including Prime Benjamin Netanyahu.

Khan emphasized the importance of the ICC's impartiality, stating that it must be evident to the world that the court issues arrest warrants against all violators of international law without bias. He pointed out that critics of the decision against Israeli officials had not seen the evidence that underpinned the warrants.

He further noted that the ICC could not adopt different standards for powerful nations or those with substantial international backing, such as support from NATO or the European Union. "There are reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu and his Defense Minister, Yoav Galant, bear criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the use of starvation as a weapon of war, murder, targeting civilians, and acts of extermination," Khan explained.

Khan requested the ICC judges in May to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials and Hamas leaders. The judges are expected to rule on this request in the coming weeks. While the decision may not be enforceable, it would set a historic precedent if adopted.(end)

