Alchemy Pay Enhances Crypto-Fiat Connectivity On Algorand

Alchemy Pay, the world-leading fiat-crypto payment gateway, has broadened its On & Off-Ramp offerings by integrating USDT, USDC, and ALGO on the Algorand blockchain, an energy-efficient, quantum-secure, single-layer blockchain, with instant finality, consistently high throughput, and low fees.

This addition allows users to seamlessly convert these to and from fiat currencies by multiple fiat payment methods including credit card, local mobile wallets and transfer across 173 countries, enhancing accessibility for Algorand's growing community.

Algorand is a decentralized, public blockchain platform designed to provide a secure, scalable, and efficient environment for building and running applications. Algorand employs a pure proof-of-stake (PPoS) protocol. This allows for fast transaction speeds, low energy consumption, and enhanced security. By integrating with Algorand, Alchemy Pay is simplifying the process of entering and exiting the crypto market for users of this innovative blockchain. Previously, users faced complex exchange processes to convert between fiat and crypto. Alchemy Pay's user-friendly solution streamlines this process, making it easier than ever for individuals and businesses to participate in the Algorand ecosystem.

With this latest expansion, Alchemy Pay continues to strengthen its position as a bridge between traditional finance and the crypto world, making it easier for users to interact with digital assets on the Algorand network. Already partnered with major blockchain networks like Polygon, TON, Polkadot, Avalanche, ICP, Celo, Near, Neo, Arbitrum, and more, this integration with Algorand highlights Alchemy Pay's ongoing dedication to supporting diverse blockchain ecosystems, reinforcing its position as a top provider of payment solutions in the crypto industry.

Founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali in 2019, Algorand is a vibrant ecosystem of developers, entrepreneurs, and enterprise partners that benefit from institutional-grade certainty and resilience.

Builders on Algorand are creating protocols and companies that solve important problems at a global scale: instant payments in disaster zones, supply-chain traceability for commerce, permissionless protocols for financial inclusion, the tokenization of real world assets, and more.



It's everything a developer needs, all in one elegantly engineered Layer-1 solution.

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off Ramp, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, Crypto Payments and NFT Checkout, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. Additionally, our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. The crypto payment solution enables merchants to accept crypto payments globally, while allowing users to conveniently spend their crypto assets for everyday purchases.

ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

