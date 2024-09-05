Blenders Eyewear Teams Up With San Diego State University Football Student-Athletes To Launch 'BE THE A1PHA' Sunglasses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading eyewear brand to support SDSU student-athletes with a $100,000 contribution to the Aztec NIL Collective

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear , a leading eyewear brand, part of Safilo Group, today announced a powerful new collaboration with the Aztec Link , a collective dedicated to helping San Diego State University Athletics (SDSU) student-athletes pursue Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) opportunities. Through this initiative, Blenders Eyewear will unveil 'BE THE A1PHA,' a limited-edition sunglasses design that will support SDSU football student-athletes.

With only 5,000 pairs available, these exclusive sunglasses pay tribute to the team's vibrant energy with its bold black and red design set in the iconic Meister x2 silhouette. Available for pre-order starting today, September 5th, Blenders Eyewear has committed to contributing $100,000 to Aztec Link, ensuring that every purchase not only celebrates SDSU Athletics but also makes a significant impact.



"As an SDSU grad, giving back to the place that sparked my hustle hits home," said Chase Fisher, Founder and CEO of Blenders Eyewear. "Supporting our student-athletes isn't just about paying it forward-it's about fueling the future leaders who live and breathe that Aztec grit, on and off the field."



This collaboration further cements Blenders' ongoing commitment to supporting student-athletes through NIL initiatives, ensuring they receive the needed resources and recognition to excel. This collaboration with Aztec Link exemplifies Blenders' dedication to uplifting local talent and contributing to the success of the San Diego community.

"This collaboration took a tremendous

amount of coordination," said Aztec Link's founder and head volunteer JR Tolver. "We are grateful to have the support of Blenders as we strive to provide unprecedented NIL opportunities

to student-athletes at San Diego State."

"The 'BE THE A1PHA' sunglasses are more than just eyewear – they're a symbol of our team's spirit, resilience, and collective drive to excel," said Sean Lewis, Head Football Coach of SDSU. "We are incredibly grateful to Blenders Eyewear for their unwavering commitment to our program. This initiative not only supports our team, but also instills a sense of belonging and motivation that will resonate far beyond the stadium."



The 'BE THE A1PHA' sunglasses are available for pre-order for $79 on Blenders Eyewear's e-commerce website

with a ship date of Sunday, September 15th.

For more information on Blenders Eyewear and to stay updated on the latest collections, please visit BlendersEyewear , and follow @Blenders on Instagram and @BlendersEyewear on Facebook and X.

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, California. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at active and lifestyle enthusiasts.

About Aztec Link

Aztec Link is a name, image, likeness (NIL) collective dedicated to partnering San Diego State University student-athletes with businesses for promotional and endorsement opportunities. The organization also serves as a path to provide fans meaningful connections to their favorite teams and players. Fully run by volunteers, Aztec Link takes a multifaceted "brands and fans" approach to supporting student-athletes with NIL opportunities, engaging a robust network of subscribers and business partners to elevate the depth and breadth of opportunities for student-athletes. For more information or to subscribe, please visit

AztecLink

or follow Aztec Link on social media at @azteclink_nil on

Instagram

and

X

and

@azteclinknil

on Facebook.

