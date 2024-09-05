Haryana Polls: G L Sharma, Naveen Goyal Quit BJP After Being Denied Tickets

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Spe 5 (IANS) BJP state Vice President G.L. Sharma and party's Business Cell's State Convenor Naveen Goyal along with their supporters quit the BJP after the party released its first list of 67 candidates for the Haryana Assembly and their names were not on the list.

“Only one person in the party is distributing the ticket. I have met MP from Rohtak Deepender Hooda and will soon join Congress without any promise,” Sharma said.

BJP fielded Mukesh Sharma from the Gurgaon seat while dropping G.L. Shamra

Naveen Goyal, along with his support, also resigned from all the party posts with immediate effect.

Mukesh Sharma was declared as the candidate from the Gurgaon Assembly, after which Naveen Goyal announced to contest the election as an independent.

He said that this was not his own decision but the voice of the people of Gurgaon.

“I have engaged in the service of the party since the beginning. For seven years, I have engaged day and night to serve the people of Gurgaon and propagate the party's policies but the party ignored my services. The voters of the Gurgaon constituency love me. On October 5 poll day, the people will cast their vote in my favour,” Naveen Goyal said while addressing a press conference.

The BJP released its first list of candidates for the October 05 Haryana Assembly elections on Wednesday evening.

The party has fielded Mukesh Sharma from the Gurgaon constituency, replacing sitting MLA Sudhir Singla.

The party declared tickets for 67 of the 90 seats, including three constituencies in the Gurugram district, denying nominations to two sitting MLAs -- Kunwar Sanjay Singh from Sohna and Sudhir Singla from Gurgaon.

The BJP has nominated former minister Rao Narbir Singh from Badshahpur seat, Mukesh Sharma from Gurgaon, and former MLA Tejpal Tanwar from Sohna, Pataudi (SC reserve), is yet to be decided. Satya Prakash Jrawata is a sitting MLA from Patudi's seat.

Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to release its list for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election.