SHEIN Collaborates with Carly Lawrence for a Glamorous and Cozy FW24 Collection

Toronto, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN, the leading global e-retailer, is thrilled to announce their collaboration with Carly Lawrence, the alumna from Netflix's "Too Hot to Handle." Launching on September 6 and running through October 6, this special Fall/Winter collection embodies the perfect blend of enchanted glamour, cozy comfort, and party-ready style.

The SHEIN x Carly Lawrence collection is a captivating capsule that celebrates the versatility of fashion during the transition to colder months. Designed to cater to the modern woman's diverse lifestyle, the collection offers an array of pieces that seamlessly transition from day to night, effortlessly taking trendsetters from the office to the dance floor. As the temperatures drop, staying warm and comfortable does not mean compromising on style. This collection showcases Carly's unique aesthetic, combining glamour, warmth, and party-ready looks to create the perfect wardrobe for fall and winter.

"Working with SHEIN was incredibly rewarding, as they gave me the creative freedom to truly make this collaboration my own," said Carly Lawrence. "I was grateful to have such an active role throughout the process, ensuring the pieces reflected my personal style and the things I genuinely love to wear."

Carly continued, "All the items in the collection are clothing that I would happily wear myself. I wanted my authenticity to shine through, so I made sure to select a mix of elevated basics and statement pieces that I felt confident and comfortable in. The end result is a capsule that I am truly proud of - one that captures my essence while aligning with SHEIN's commitment to accessible, on-trend fashion."

Embracing SHEIN's commitment to offering fashion-forward designs at accessible prices, the collection delivers on both style and affordability. Crafted with soft, high-quality fabric, the pieces provide the ultimate coziness and sophistication, ensuring fans can look and feel their best throughout the chilly months ahead. By combining Carly's distinct style with SHEIN's dedication to accessible luxury, this collection celebrates the spirit of the fall/winter season in a way that is both stylish and attainable.

The SHEIN x Carly Lawrence collection will be available exclusively on SHEIN from September 6 to October 6, 2024. Shoppers can search Carly at SHEIN to explore the whole collection, use the code CARLYL at checkout for 15% off and share their favourite looks on social media using the hashtag #SHEINxCarlyLawrence.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com .

