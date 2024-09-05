Fatboy Showroom Now Open Near Royalmount: Inviting Customers To Experience Fun, Comfort, And Style!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatboy, the globally renowned brand for innovative and playful lifestyle products, is excited to announce its newest showroom just five minutes away from the vibrant Royalmount district! We invite everyone to step into a world where comfort meets creativity, right here in Montreal.

Why Visit Fatboy?

Located conveniently near Royalmount, our showroom is a must-visit for anyone seeking to enhance their home or outdoor living spaces with our signature bold and iconic designs. Whether you're looking for our famous oversized bean bags, stylish lighting, or unique outdoor furniture, the Fatboy showroom promises an experience of fun, practicality, and unparalleled comfort.

What to Expect at Our Showroom:



Exclusive Collections : Discover our latest range of indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and lifestyle accessories.

Personalized Service : Our friendly and knowledgeable team is on hand to help you find the perfect pieces to elevate your space. Innovative Design : Explore our products that blend bold design with functionality, making every moment a little more enjoyable.



Visit Us Today!

Just five minutes from the heart of Royalmount, our showroom is a convenient stop for anyone exploring the area or enjoying a day of shopping and entertainment. Whether you're new to Fatboy or a long-time fan, we welcome you to come in, relax, and discover what makes Fatboy more than just a furniture brand-it's a lifestyle.

Address: 5780 rue Paré, Ville Mont-Royal (QC) H4P 2M2. Free parking.

Opening Hours:



Monday and Tuesday: 9 am to 3 pm

Wednesday and Thursday: closed

Friday: 9 am to 3 pm

Saturday and Sunday: closed

Don't miss out on the chance to experience Fatboy in Montreal! Visit us today and take home a piece of fun, comfort, and timeless design.

For more information, please visit our website at fatboycanada.com or contact us at ... .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Romaric Durand

General Manager

...



Fatboy is part of the brand portfolio of Nüline Distribution. The other brands that the company brings exclusively to the Canadian market are TOOU, Basil Bangs, Newgarden, and Kooduu.



