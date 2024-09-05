Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Singapore
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Thursday with Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the State of Qatar HE Wong Chow Ming, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs thanked HE the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his future duties.
