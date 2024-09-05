Egyptian President Visits Turkey, Marking A New Era In Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has arrived in Turkey for discussions with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, marking the first significant thaw in relations between Egypt and Turkey in 12 years.

According to international reports, President el-Sisi arrived in Ankara on Wednesday, September 4, to meet and talk with President Erdoğan. The visit addresses the strained relations between the two countries and discusses future cooperation, the Gaza conflict, and regional issues.

El-Sisi's visit, upon the official invitation of President Erdoğan, is seen as a move to end the tensions between the two nations. In a post on social media platform X, el-Sisi expressed his satisfaction with the trip and the opportunity to meet with President Erdoğan. He wrote,“My visit to Ankara today and President Erdoğan's previous visit to Cairo reflect a desire to begin a new friendship and cooperation between Egypt and Turkey.”

He emphasized the long-standing historical relations between Egypt and Turkey, noting that solid political ties have existed between Ankara and Cairo since the establishment of the Turkish Republic by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

El-Sisi also highlighted that Turkey and Egypt, given their significant roles and influence in regional and international forums, can meet the expectations of their brotherly nations.

This visit marks the first time el-Sisi has traveled to Turkey since he became president in 2014. The last high-level visit occurred in February when Turkish President Erdoğan visited Cairo.

This diplomatic visit represents a pivotal moment in the evolving relationship between Egypt and Turkey. The renewed dialogue aims to address longstanding issues and foster a new era of cooperation. As both nations navigate this transition, the success of their discussions could have substantial implications for regional stability and international diplomacy.

