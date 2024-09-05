Mira Rajput Pens Emotional Birthday Wish For 'One Who's Got Me Dancing'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput on Thursday penned a heartfelt note for her son Zain on his sixth birthday, saying 'shine bright and dream big my baby'.

An avid social user, Mira, who has 4.8 million followers on Instagram, dropped unseen pictures of Zain.

The little bundle of joy is looking absolutely adorable and stylish in the snaps. There are also some cute selfies of Zain with his mommy.

The birthday note read as: "Twinkling eyes and laughter laced with mischief.. Happy Birthday to my darling Zain...The only one who's got me dancing to his tunes, with a heart full of love and pockets full of masti. Shine bright and dream big my baby... Love you infinity".

Ananya Panday commented on the post and said: "So handsome! Happy birthday Zainuuuu".

On the personal side, Mira and Shahid had tied the knot in July 2015. The couple also have a daughter Misha. Actor Ishaan Khatter is Mira's brother-in-law.

On the work front, Shahid made his debut with 2003 romantic comedy film 'Ishq Vishk', directed by Ken Ghosh. The film also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala.

He then went on to star in movies like 'Fida', 'Dil Maange More', '36 China Town', 'Vivah', 'Jab We Met', 'Kismat Konnection', 'Kaminey', 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero', 'Haider', 'Padmaavat', 'Kabir Singh', 'Jersey', among others.

The handsome hunk was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Shahid will be next seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva'. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

'Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It is set to release on February 14, 2025.