(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández now faces allegations of extending lockdowns excessively during the pandemic.



On Wednesday, the Public Prosecutor's Office charged him with overstepping his official responsibilities from 2020 to 2021. Prosecutor Carlos Stornelli specifically accused Fernández of abusing authority.



The allegations gained momentum following comments from Martín Guzmán, Fernández 's between 2019 and 2022.



In a recent YouTube interview, Guzmán criticized the government's pandemic strategy, implying that the prolonged lockdowns served political rather than public health interests.



In response, Deputy Yamil Santoro from Buenos Aires prompted an investigation based on Guzmán's critique. The investigation seeks detailed governmental records of the pandemic measures.







It also requests global response data from the World Health Organization and economic impact analyses from local business leaders.



However, these legal troubles compound existing accusations against Fernández, who left office in December 2023.



He previously faced allegations involving assaults on former First Lady Fabiola Yañez and suspected financial misconduct within the national social security system.



As the case unfolds, it highlights the ongoing global debate over the balance between public health directives and individual freedoms during emergencies.



This situation underscores the critical need for leaders to maintain transparency and uphold ethical standards, especially during crises.

