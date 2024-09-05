Turkish, Egyptian Presidents Meet In Ankara
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday welcomed
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who arrived in the capital
Ankara for an official visit.
The plane bringing al-Sisi and the accompanying delegation to
Ankara landed at Esenboga Airport.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Ankara Governor Vasip
Sahin, and other officials accompanied Erdogan at the welcoming
ceremony.
"I express my great happiness with my first visit to the
Republic of Türkiye, and my meeting with His Excellency President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as our two ancient countries share
deep-rooted historic and popular relations. They have also had
strong political relations since the foundation of the Republic of
Türkiye by the founding leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk," al-Sisi said
in a statement on X.
"Perhaps my visit today, and before it the visit of His
Excellency President Erdogan to Cairo, reflects the common will to
start a new phase of friendship and cooperation between Egypt and
Türkiye, based on their pivotal role in their regional and
international environment, and in a way that meets the ambitions
and aspirations of our two brotherly peoples," he added.
Erdogan and al-Sisi then moved on to the Presidential Complex,
where the two leaders convened their bilateral meeting after a
welcoming ceremony.
Following their bilateral meeting, they will co-chair the first
meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between the
two countries.
The two leaders will also attend an agreement-signing ceremony
and hold a joint news conference.
Al-Sisi's visit to Türkiye comes at Erdogan's invitation.
Erdogan had visited Egypt in February and Turkish Foreign
Minister Hakan Fidan had paid a separate visit to the country in
August. Al-Sisi's visit to Türkiye marks the first of its kind
since the Egyptian president took office.
