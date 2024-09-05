Turkish, Egyptian Presidents Meet In Ankara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday welcomed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who arrived in the capital Ankara for an official visit.

The plane bringing al-Sisi and the accompanying delegation to Ankara landed at Esenboga Airport.

Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan, Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin, and other officials accompanied Erdogan at the welcoming ceremony.

"I express my great happiness with my first visit to the Republic of Türkiye, and my meeting with His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as our two ancient countries share deep-rooted historic and popular relations. They have also had strong political relations since the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye by the founding leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk," al-Sisi said in a statement on X.

"Perhaps my visit today, and before it the visit of His Excellency President Erdogan to Cairo, reflects the common will to start a new phase of friendship and cooperation between Egypt and Türkiye, based on their pivotal role in their regional and international environment, and in a way that meets the ambitions and aspirations of our two brotherly peoples," he added.

Erdogan and al-Sisi then moved on to the Presidential Complex, where the two leaders convened their bilateral meeting after a welcoming ceremony.

Following their bilateral meeting, they will co-chair the first meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between the two countries.

The two leaders will also attend an agreement-signing ceremony and hold a joint news conference.

Al-Sisi's visit to Türkiye comes at Erdogan's invitation.

Erdogan had visited Egypt in February and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had paid a separate visit to the country in August. Al-Sisi's visit to Türkiye marks the first of its kind since the Egyptian president took office.