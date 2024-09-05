Empower Your Child's Wellbeing Back To School Activities At Zulal Wellness Resort By Chiva-Som

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The new school term is a time of excitement and anticipation, but it can also bring about stress and anxiety for children facing the prospect of a new routine, environment and extended periods away from their family.

Parents are helping their children transition smoothly back to school by focusing on their emotional development and overall wellbeing. Children who are emotionally, as well as academically prepared for school are more capable of managing the stresses of the classroom and are better at fostering meaningful relationships with peers and teachers.

By nurturing their children's emotional health, knowledge and social development, parents are building a strong foundation for success, helping to equip children with the tools to handle the demands of everyday school life, study and exams.

There are many activities that families can do to promote mind-body wellness both at home or on expert-led experiences, such as the wellbeing programmes at Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som. Professionally curated to prepare children with essential emotional life skills, these retreats take place in Khasooma, a private and peaceful coastal location to the north of Qatar at Zulal Discovery, a pioneering family destination.

Since nutrition plays such a vital role in a child's cognitive and physical development, by empowering them with knowledge, children can make better food choices. This helps them take ownership of their health, improves energy levels, and enhances concentration and overall well-being.

Held in the Cooking Studio, Zulal Wellness Resort's cooking classes educate children on the nutritional benefits of various foods and offer a variety of tastes to suit different palates. Together, families can learn how to plan recipes, prepare lunchbox-friendly meals and foster positive eating habits in a peaceful and nurturing environment.

Physical fitness also plays a crucial role in academic performance and wellbeing. Regular exercise improves physical health, reduces sickness and supports cognitive function, helping them to stay focused and perform better academically. Exercise promotes emotional resilience, helping them to reduce school-related stress and anxiety by fostering a sense of accomplishment and self-confidence.

At Discovery Oasis, Zulal's Family Wellness Centre, a hub of activity for children of all ages awaits. With age specific studios and programmes for babies up to children aged 16, they'll have the opportunity to participate in a tailor-made schedule of enriching activities like fit yoga, aqua boxing and Thai boxing promote physical health and stretching for flexibility. The options are endless with daily sessions like embroidery for creativity, clay workshops for sensory development and table tennis and chess for cognitive enhancement.

They can explore marine life on eco trails, practice relaxation and mindfulness through yoga and meditation and learn about wellness in educational talks.

From youngsters through to young adults, Zulal's retreats, such as Discovery Reconnect, bring families together on a journey of discovery and are packed with activities that help children build their emotional intelligence, enhance their personal and interpersonal skills and develop self-awareness. Children manage their emotions more effectively, develop enhanced empathy and communication skills and learn healthy conflict-resolution tactics.

Whether families are looking to prepare for the school year ahead or seeking a weekend getaway during the term, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is just an hour's picturesque drive from Doha and a short flight from most Middle Eastern cities.

