Another 433 People, Including 249 Children, Evacuated From Kostiantynivka Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the week, 433 more residents, including 249 children, have been evacuated from the Kostiantynivka community in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, posted this on Telegram and shared a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

“Since the beginning of the week, 433 residents, including 249 children, have been evacuated from the Kostiantynivka community. The evacuation is organized by the city military administration, the State Emergency Service, and the National Police,” Filashkin wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of September 5, 2024, Russians attacked Kostiantynivka, killing one person and injuring two others.

The town is undergoing a mandatory evacuation of children and their families.

Illustrative photo: Donetsk RMA