Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Friday, September 6, there was one Russian Kalibr missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Navy's press service posted this on its page, according to Ukrinform.

“There is one enemy warship in the Black Sea, which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total salvo of up to four missiles; there are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the post reads.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are two enemy warships, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total salvo of eight missiles.

Within the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, two vessels passed through the Kerch Strait toward the Black Sea, of which two moved toward the Bosphorus Strait. Three vessels passed through the Kerch Strait toward the Sea of Azov, of which one moved from the Bosphorus Strait.