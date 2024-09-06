Zelensky, Macron Discuss Preparation Of New Military Aid Package From France

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed the preparation of a new military aid package from France with French President Emmanuel Macron.

That's according to the Presidential Office , Ukrinform reports.

“Had a long and substantive phone call with President of France Emmanuel Macro. I congratulated him on the appointment of the new Prime Minister, Michel Barnier. The President of France expressed his condolences over the Russian strikes on Lviv, Poltava, and other cities and communities,” the report says.

On the eve of the meeting of the Contact Group in the Ramstein format, the Presidents discussed further defense cooperation, the preparation of a new military aid package from France, and the possibility of joint production of certain types of weapons.

to pitch "Victory Plan" to Biden, Harris, Trum

Zelensky outlined Ukraine's primary needs, particularly in air defense, electronic warfare systems, armored vehicles, and artillery. The Head of State emphasized the necessity of obtaining permission and means from partner countries to strike at the bases of carriers of guided aerial bombs.

“I once again emphasized that we urgently need our partners' permission to strike the airfields from which carriers of guided aerial bombs and missiles take off, so we are counting on the unity of allies on this issue,” Zelensky stressed.

He also briefed his French counterpart about Ukraine's primary needs, particularly in air defense, electronic warfare systems, armored vehicles, and artillery.

Zelensky and Macron agreed on further contacts, including the implementation of both our bilateral security agreement and the joint Ukraine Security Compact mechanism.

As Ukrinform reported, in his video address, the President of Ukraine thanked Romania for its decision to provide Ukraine a Patriot air defense system.

Photo: President's Office