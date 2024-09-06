Ancient Military Barracks, Warehouses Discovered In Egypt
Date
9/6/2024 12:13:52 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
CAIRO, Sept 6 (NNN-MENA) – An Egyptian archaeological mission, unearthed a group of mud bricks-made military barracks and warehouses, from the New Kingdom era (1550 BC-1069 BC) in Beheira governorate, in northern Egypt, the Egyptian Ministry of tourism and Antiquities said, yesterday.
Some personal tools used by soldiers were found on the site, the ministry said, in a statement.
It noted that, the finding uncovers details about the ancient Egyptian army's strategic positions in the west, which were established to protect the borders from attacks by regional tribes.
Preliminary studies disclosed that, some architectural units were used for preserving the daily food of soldiers, it said, noting the discovery of pottery remains, animal remains, fish and cylindrical-shaped ovens at the site.
A bronze sword, adorned with a cartouche of King Ramses II, along with other artefacts, illustrating the daily lives of soldiers, such as weapons, fishing tools, and protective amulets, were also uncovered.– NNN-MENA
MENAFN06092024000200011047ID1108643226
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.