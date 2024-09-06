Ancient Military Barracks, Warehouses Discovered In Egypt

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Sept 6 (NNN-MENA) – An Egyptian archaeological mission, unearthed a group of mud bricks-made military barracks and warehouses, from the New Kingdom era (1550 BC-1069 BC) in Beheira governorate, in northern Egypt, the Egyptian of and Antiquities said, yesterday.

Some personal tools used by were found on the site, the ministry said, in a statement.

It noted that, the finding uncovers details about the ancient Egyptian army's strategic positions in the west, which were established to protect the borders from by regional tribes.

Preliminary studies disclosed that, some architectural units were used for preserving the daily food of soldiers, it said, noting the discovery of pottery remains, animal remains, fish and cylindrical-shaped ovens at the site.

A bronze sword, adorned with a cartouche of King Ramses II, along with other artefacts, illustrating the daily lives of soldiers, such as weapons, fishing tools, and protective amulets, were also uncovered.– NNN-MENA