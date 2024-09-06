PM Modi To Launch ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ Initiative In Surat Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi will launch the 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari' initiative at Surat in Gujarat on Friday through conferencing.

In a post on X (in Hindi), PM Modi said, "Our is committed to giving new strength to water security through water conservation. In this direction, today at around 12.30 p.m., there will be an opportunity to participate in the inauguration programme of 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Initiative' in Surat, Gujarat through video conferencing."

PM Modi will address the programme marking the launch of the initiative.

The initiative aligns with the ongoing Jal Shakti Abhiyan -- Catch the Rain campaign -- reinforcing PM Modi's vision of collaborative water management to ensure long-term water security.

The initiative seeks to mobilise citizens, local bodies, industries, and stakeholders in Gujarat to implement rainwater harvesting structures.

Under this programme, approximately 24,800 rainwater harvesting structures across the state are being constructed with community partnerships. These recharge structures will be instrumental in enhancing rainwater harvesting and ensuring long-term water sustainability.

"In furtherance to the PM's vision of water security, the initiative seeks to conserve water with a strong emphasis on community partnership and ownership and is driven by a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach," an official statement mentioned.

"Building on the success of the Jal Sanchay initiative led by the Government of Gujarat, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with the state government, is launching the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative in Gujarat. The Government of Gujarat has endeavoured to mobilise citizens, local bodies, industries and other stakeholders to ensure a water-secure future," the statement further said.

The launch of the initiative is being viewed as a landmark moment, designed to inspire other states to replicate these efforts.

The Prime Minister has often highlighted water conservation as a national mission, reflecting his long-standing advocacy for sustainable water management.