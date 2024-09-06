Ukrainian Parliament Appoints Nine New Cabinet Members

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KIEV, Sept 6 (NNN-UNIAN) – The Ukrainian parliament, approved the appointment of nine new cabinet members yesterday, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Andrii Sybiha was named the country's new foreign minister, while Vitaliy Koval was appointed to agrarian policy and food minister.

The former deputy head of the President's Office, Oleksii Kuleba, garnered the positions of deputy prime for the restoration of Ukraine and the minister for the development of communities and territories.

The parliament also approved Olha Stefanishyna, to become deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration and justice minister.

Mykola Tochytskyi was confirmed as minister of culture and strategic communications, Matvii Bidnyi as minister of youth and sports, Herman Smetanin as strategic industries minister, Natalia Kalmykova as minister for veterans affairs, and Svitlana Hrynchuk as environment protection and natural resources minister.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky said that, the cabinet reshuffle is aimed at"strengthening Ukraine at different stages."