Turkish firm Karmod initiates steel construction housing project in Portugal

(MENAFN) Turkish prefabricated housing company Karmod announced on Wednesday the initiation of a new steel construction housing project in Lisbon, Portugal, marking a significant step in its European expansion efforts. This project represents the latest addition to Karmod’s growing portfolio across Europe, featuring its distinctive steel construction home model. The installation of this project has already begun on-site in Lisbon.



Erdem Demirci, Karmod's Southern Europe Coordinator, highlighted that the company has now undertaken housing projects in nine European countries, utilizing its robust steel construction homes. According to Demirci, these steel homes are increasingly favored in Europe, particularly for luxury villa-type residences, due to their high production quality and the efficiency of their assembly process.



The company aims to complete the construction of the 224 square meter steel house in Portugal within just 29 days. Demirci noted that Karmod’s steel homes are designed to meet the stringent building safety standards and insulation performance criteria of each respective country, enhancing their appeal and reliability. The project in Portugal, a 4+1 type home, underwent pre-production at Karmod’s plant in Istanbul’s Tuzla district, and the assembled components were transported to Lisbon by sea for on-site assembly.



Demirci emphasized that Karmod's focus on combining structural safety with superior insulation and rapid construction methods is positioning the company as a leading force in the European steel housing market. With ongoing projects in Spain, Portugal, and France, Karmod is set to further establish its presence across the continent with its innovative and efficient housing solutions.

MENAFN05092024000045015839ID1108639070