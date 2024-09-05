Niger increases death rate due to floods to 273 as historic mosque collapsed

(MENAFN) Since June, Niger has been grappling with heavy rains that have led to significant devastation across the country. As of September 4, the floods have claimed the lives of 273 individuals, with 121 reported drowned and 152 killed by collapsing buildings. The extreme weather has also impacted over 700,000 people, with an additional 278 reported injuries, according to Niger's interior ministry. The heavy rains have caused flash floods, landslides, and widespread destruction, deeply affecting communities throughout the Sahel nation.



In addition to the human toll, the severe downpours have led to the collapse of a historic mosque in Zinder, one of Niger's most cherished religious sites. The mosque, built in the mid-19th century and known for its mud construction, was completely destroyed by the recent storm. This mosque was a prominent symbol of Zinder, once the capital of a powerful sultanate, and held significant cultural and religious importance. Its collapse has been widely mourned, with videos of the disaster circulating on social media.



The mosque, constructed from banco—a traditional mixture of earth and straw—was one of Niger's most visited religious sites, second only to the UNESCO-listed Agadez mosque. For centuries, it served as a central place of worship, drawing congregants from far and wide for Friday prayers and Muslim festivals. Local religious leader El Hadj Mansour Kakale lamented the loss, emphasizing the mosque's historical and spiritual significance to the community.



The southeastern Zinder region has been particularly hard-hit by the rainy season, experiencing some of the most severe impacts of the flooding. Officials have noted that despite awareness of structural issues with the mosque, the relentless rains prevented timely intervention. The ongoing crisis highlights the urgent need for effective disaster response and infrastructure resilience in the face of extreme weather events.

