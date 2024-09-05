Bengaluru: HC Approves Axing 41 Trees In HSR Layout For Metro Station

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka High Court has granted permission to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) to cut down 41 trees and relocate 20 others, facilitating the of the Phase 2 HSR Layout Metro Station.

The court's ruling came after a division bench led by Chief Justice NV Anjaria reviewed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Dattatreya T Devare and the Bengaluru Ennara Event Trust. The petitioners had raised concerns about the environmental impact of the tree removal.

Dhyan Chinnappa, a senior advocate representing BMRCL, presented an official memorandum to the Tree Officer and the BBMP Deputy Conservator of Forests. This memorandum detailed the need for clearing 41 trees and relocating 20 trees along the metro route from Agara to Ibbalur. BMRCL's request for permission was supported by Pradeep Naik, counsel for the petitioners, who stated that they had no objection as long as the displaced trees were relocated properly.

The High Court emphasized that the relocated trees should be of substantial size and durability. Additionally, it mandated that for every tree cut down, ten new trees should be planted. The court also required BMRCL to submit a status report on the tree planting and relocation every three months.

Following these stipulations, the court has authorized BMRCL to proceed with the removal and relocation of the trees as outlined in the memorandum dated June 20, 2024.

