Who Is Colt Gray? 14-Year-Old Charged In Deadly Georgia School Shooting

A 14-year-old boy opened fire at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday, killing two students and two teachers and injuring nine others.

This incident marks the first mass shooting at a US school since the start of the academic year.

As reported by Reuters, the suspect, who had previously been questioned by law enforcement last year due to threats about a potential school shooting, was apprehended shortly after the incident, according to investigators.

Who is Colt Gray?

The shooter has been identified as Colt Gray, 14, and will be charged and tried as an adult, according to Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, during a press conference.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said the gunman, armed with an“AR platform style weapon,” or semiautomatic rifle, was quickly confronted by deputies assigned to the school and that the suspect immediately got on the ground and surrendered.

Once under arrest, the suspect spoke with investigators, who believed he was acting alone, but they declined to say if they knew what motivated him.

Officials identified those killed as two 14-year-old students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, and two teachers, Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53. All nine of those hospitalised are expected to recover, Smith told reporters.

"Pure evil did what happened today," Smith said.