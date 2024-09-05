Some Main Roads Will Be Operable During Formula 1 Grand Prix

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
During the next Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix to
be held in the capital, some roads covered by the track will be
opened for public use during the race week, Azernews reports,
referring to information shared by the Baku City Ring Operating
Company.
The Company says that the entrance and exit parts of the race
track mentioned below will be open to traffic at certain hours from
September 9 to 12.
Entry points:
From Salyan Highway in the direction of Neftchilar Avenue and
Azneft Circle.
From M. Lermontov Street in the direction of UN 50th Anniversary
Street and Istiglaliyet Street.
From Samad Vurgun Street, in the direction of Uzeyir Hajibeyli
Street and Bulbul Avenue.
From Bulbul Avenue in the direction of Khagani Street and
Neftchilar Avenue.
From the intersection of Nizami and Pushkin Streets in the
direction of Khagani Street.
Exit points:
From Neftchilar Avenue toward Baku Sea Port, Port Baku Mall, and
Crescent Mall.
From Istiglaliyet Street in the direction of Azerbaijan
Avenue.
From Neftchilar Avenue, in the direction of Azneft Circle, Deniz
Mall, and Salyan Highway.
So, on September 9-10-11, from 07:00 to 09:00 in the morning and
from 18:00 to 20:00 in the evening, traffic on the above-mentioned
roads will be free without stopping. From September 12, the
mentioned roads will be open from 07:00 to 09:00 in the morning,
and from 20:00 to 22:00 in the evening.
BSH informs drivers that the mentioned roads will be used only
as a transit corridor. Also, parking of vehicles, boarding, and
disembarking of passengers is prohibited when Transit Corridors are
open, except in emergency cases. In addition, the movement of heavy
tonnage trucks and public transport is excluded on those roads.
It should be noted that the speed limit on the said roads is set
at 50 km/h. Traffic on these roads will be jointly regulated by BSH
and relevant power structures.
