Some Main Roads Will Be Operable During Formula 1 Grand Prix

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During the next Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in the capital, some roads covered by the track will be opened for public use during the race week, Azernews reports, referring to information shared by the Baku City Ring Operating Company.

The Company says that the entrance and exit parts of the race track mentioned below will be open to traffic at certain hours from September 9 to 12.

Entry points:

From Salyan Highway in the direction of Neftchilar Avenue and Azneft Circle.

From M. Lermontov Street in the direction of UN 50th Anniversary Street and Istiglaliyet Street.

From Samad Vurgun Street, in the direction of Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street and Bulbul Avenue.

From Bulbul Avenue in the direction of Khagani Street and Neftchilar Avenue.

From the intersection of Nizami and Pushkin Streets in the direction of Khagani Street.

Exit points:

From Neftchilar Avenue toward Baku Sea Port, Port Baku Mall, and Crescent Mall.

From Istiglaliyet Street in the direction of Azerbaijan Avenue.

From Neftchilar Avenue, in the direction of Azneft Circle, Deniz Mall, and Salyan Highway.

So, on September 9-10-11, from 07:00 to 09:00 in the morning and from 18:00 to 20:00 in the evening, traffic on the above-mentioned roads will be free without stopping. From September 12, the mentioned roads will be open from 07:00 to 09:00 in the morning, and from 20:00 to 22:00 in the evening.

BSH informs drivers that the mentioned roads will be used only as a transit corridor. Also, parking of vehicles, boarding, and disembarking of passengers is prohibited when Transit Corridors are open, except in emergency cases. In addition, the movement of heavy tonnage trucks and public transport is excluded on those roads.

It should be noted that the speed limit on the said roads is set at 50 km/h. Traffic on these roads will be jointly regulated by BSH and relevant power structures.