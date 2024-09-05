Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates Exhibition Of Paintings By Ludmilla Chakrabarty

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi:– Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, inaugurated a captivating of paintings by Ludmilla Chakrabarty at the prestigious India International Centre. The event was graced by a large number of dignitaries from various walks of life, underscoring the cultural significance of the occasion.



In his opening remarks, Dr. Marwah eloquently expressed his philosophy on the inseparable between life and art, stating,“Life is art. Art is life. I never separate it.” His words set the tone for the event, highlighting the deep connection between creativity and the human experience.



The exhibition showcased an impressive collection of paintings by Ludmilla Chakrabarty, an artist of Russian origin who has made India her home after marriage. In addition to her work as an artist, Ludmilla is also a talented book illustrator and a writer of children's stories. Her diverse artistic talents were on full display at the event, captivating the audience with her vibrant and expressive works.



During the event, Dr. Marwah also had the honor of releasing a beautifully crafted book featuring Ludmila's paintings. The book, a colorful testament to her artistic journey, was met with great enthusiasm by the attendees, who included notable figures from the arts, literature, and diplomatic communities.



Ludmila Chakrabarty's journey from Russia to India has been one of cultural integration and artistic exploration. Her works reflect the rich tapestry of her experiences and her unique perspective as an artist living in India. She continues to make significant contributions to the art world, both as a painter and as an illustrator, with her work resonating with audiences across generations.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who also serves as the Chair for the Indo-Russia Film and Cultural Forum, emphasized the importance of cultural exchange between nations. He praised Ludmila's efforts in bridging the cultural divide through her art, and highlighted the role of such events in fostering mutual understanding and appreciation between India and Russia.



The event concluded with a round of applause for Ludmilla Chakrabarty and her extraordinary contributions to the world of art. Her exhibition at the India International Centre stands as a testament to the power of art to transcend boundaries and connect people from different cultures.



