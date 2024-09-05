عربي


Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Sept 5: Check Latest Price Of 10Gm Gold


9/5/2024 1:25:36 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Gold rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country since the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 5th of September 2024.

The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, September 05
22 carat - Rs 6,780/gm
24 carat - Rs 7,119/gm

22 carat GOLD price in Bengaluru

1 gram - Rs 6,780(Today)
Rs 6,785(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 54,240(Today)
Rs 54,280(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 67,800(Today)
Rs 67,850(Yesterday)

24 carat GOLD price in Bengaluru

1 gram - Rs 7,119(Today)
Rs 7,124(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 56,952(Today)
Rs 56,992(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 71,190(Today)
Rs 71,240(Yesterday)

22-carat GOLD price on September 3, 2024 - Rs 6,785/gm

24-carat GOLD price on September 3, 2024 - Rs 7,124/gm


22-carat GOLD price on September 2, 2024 - Rs 6,785/gm

24-carat GOLD price on September 2, 2024 - Rs 7,124/gm

GOLD price on 1st September in Bengaluru

22-carat GOLD price on September 1, 2024 - Rs 6,810/gm

24-carat GOLD price on September 1, 2024 - Rs 7,151/gm

AsiaNet News

