Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Sept 5: Check Latest Price Of 10Gm Gold

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country since the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 5th of September 2024.

gold rate today, Sept 5: Check latest price of 10gm gold" />

The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, September 05

22 carat - Rs 6,780/gm

24 carat - Rs 7,119/gm

1 gram - Rs 6,780(Today)

Rs 6,785(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 54,240(Today)

Rs 54,280(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 67,800(Today)

Rs 67,850(Yesterday)

1 gram - Rs 7,119(Today)

Rs 7,124(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 56,952(Today)

Rs 56,992(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 71,190(Today)

Rs 71,240(Yesterday)

vertical-orientation-front-view-image-with-selective-focus-211682-65--1-.jpg' alt="GOLD price on 3rd September in Bengaluru" /> 22-carat GOLD price on September 3, 2024 - Rs 6,785/gm 24-carat GOLD price on September 3, 2024 - Rs 7,124/gm



22-carat GOLD price on September 2, 2024 - Rs 6,785/gm 24-carat GOLD price on September 2, 2024 - Rs 7,124/gm 22-carat GOLD price on September 1, 2024 - Rs 6,810/gm 24-carat GOLD price on September 1, 2024 - Rs 7,151/gm