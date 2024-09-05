Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. To Report Half Year 2024 Financial Results On September 12, And To Host KOL Event On September 30, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Report Half Year 2024 Results on September 12, and to Host KOL Event on September 30, 2024

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, September 5 , 2024 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) ( Vivoryon ), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced that it will host two events in September:



Half year 2024 results on September 12; webcast at 3pm CEST Virtual Kidney Disease KOL event on September 30, 2024; webcast at 3pm CEST

Half Year 2024 Results

Vivoryon will publish its financial results for the half year 2024 and provide a corporate update on Thursday, September 12, 2024. The Company will host a conference call and webcast open to the public. The report will be available for download on the Company's website .

Conference call details

Date: September 12, 2024

Time: 3:00 pm CEST / 9:00 am EDT

The conference call will be available via phone and webcast.

The live audio webcast of the call will be available on Vivoryon's website at:



To join the conference call via phone, participants may pre-register and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call via the following website:





It is suggested participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid any delays in attendance.

Virtual Kidney Disease KOL Event

Vivoryon will host a virtual Kidney Disease KOL (Key Opinion Leaders) webcast on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Conference call details

Date: September 30, 2024

Time: 3:00 pm CEST / 9:00 am EDT



Further details of the event and participation information will be made available on the Company's website in due time.

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by its passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, the Company strives to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. The Company leverages its in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. The Company has established a pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including Alzheimer's disease, inflammatory and fibrotic disorders, including of the kidney, and cancer. .

Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the“Company”), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company's products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company's products may be available. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“project,”“predict,”“should” and“will” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. The Company's results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, strategies or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company's future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

