Zelensky's Office Chief Briefs U.S. Delegation On Ukraine Army's Urgent Needs, Russia Sanctions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak met with the U.S. delegation led by U.S. Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer.

That's according to the Office's press service , Ukrinform reports.

“The Ukrainian side held briefings for the U.S. delegation on the security situation in the face of Russia's full-scale aggression, the development of Ukraine's Defense Forces capabilities, and the sanctions policy,” the report reads.

Andriy Yermak noted that over the past few days, Russia has launched a series of missile on Ukrainian cities, including Poltava and Lviv, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds more.

"We want to give you full information. Because you know the position of President Zelensky that the United States is our friend, we are strategic partners, and we want to be completely open, because without trust it is impossible to advance together towards Ukraine's victory. And, of course, we are grateful to the people and the Government of the United States, to President Biden, for the assistance provided," he said.

negotiationing joint arms production in the US

Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Grouping of Troops Andriy Hnatov detailed the latest frontline developments, particularly the fighting in the Pokrovsk axis, and the ongoing raid in Russia's Kursk region.

Acting Air Force Commander Anatolii Kryvonozhko briefed the U.S. side on the use of F-16s, the tactics of Russian strikes, and Ukraine's need for additional air defense and anti-aircraft missile systems, missiles, electronic reconnaissance equipment, and more.

Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Anna Gvozdiar spoke about the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense sector, current and potential cooperation with U.S. companies to improve the defense capabilities of Ukraine's Defense Forces, and the need for spare parts and components.

During the discussion of sanctions, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko emphasized the need to strengthen export controls in order to prevent Russia from getting critical Western-made technology (including through third countries), and to exert sanctions pressure on Russian metallurgical companies.

Zelensky announces meetings with partners on security in Europe

Advisor and Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk highlighted the correlation between the sanctions imposed and the enemy's macroeconomic indicators.

He emphasized the expediency of strengthening sanctions in the financial sector to prevent the aggressor country from conducting cross-border transactions.

In addition, according to the Advisor and Commissioner, it is necessary to take measures to further restrict Russian oil exports and the work of Rosatom.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the meeting with Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien, Yermak discussed the support for the Ukrainian power system and the strengthening of Russia sanctions.