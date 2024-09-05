Teachers' Day 2024: 9 Inspiring Quotes From Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishna

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Teachers' Day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, scholar, exemplary teacher and politician.

9 inspiring quotes from Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

The end product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.

The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines.

God lives, feels and suffers in every one of us, and in the course of time, his attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us.

True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.

Man is a paradoxical being- the constant glory and scandal of this world.

A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science.

It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition.

Love thy neighbour as thyself because you are your neighbour. It is illusion that makes you think that your neighbour is someone other than yourself.

God is the soul of all souls - The Supreme Soul - The Supreme Consciousness.