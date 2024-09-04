Jamaicans Urged To Join The Fight Against Plastic Pollution

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Sherika Williams

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Representatives from the of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC) are urging all Jamaicans to take collective action and join in the fight against plastic pollution.

Speaking at the recent launch of the ministry's internal 'EcoChampions Recycling' initiative, at its offices on Half-Way Tree Road, without portfolio in the MEGJC, senator Matthew Samuda, highlighted the global nature of the plastic pollution challenge, noting that Jamaica is not immune to these issues.

“If we look at the myriad of challenges that all developing countries face, Jamaica is not immune to the challenges that exist globally. The issue of pollution, specifically plastic pollution, is certainly one of the challenges to our sustainability,” he said.“It is for this reason that the Ministry has been working on several initiatives to reduce pollution by removing particular items from our waste stream and to work with our colleagues at the ministry of local government and community development, through their agency, the National Solid Waste Management Authority, to ensure that we actually collect the waste we generate,” he added.

Significant changes in consumer behaviour over the past two decades have greatly contributed to the rise in plastic consumption, Samuda pointed out, noting that“the nature of how we consume as human beings has changed.”

To reinforce his message, he reminded persons that“when we implemented the first phase of the plastic ban, targeting Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene foam as it is properly named, that expanded polystyrene foam was not commonly found in the Jamaican market before 1999.”

“As such, the volume of plastic consumption per person was vastly different 20 years ago and it was a problem, then that was identified for needed action and intervention,” minister Samuda shared.

This rising issue makes initiatives like the EcoChampions programme more vital.

“What you're seeing today is the beginning of a pilot project to separate waste in the Ministry that is charged with Jamaica's sustainable development,” the minister said, emphasising the importance of public education in this fight, calling for an expanded effort to inform the public about the importance of responsible waste management.

“One thing for sure is our environment is as much as who we are as a people and we cannot damage our environment if we seek the prosperity that we all speak about,” the minister said. For her part, the ministry's permanent secretary, Arlene Williams, urged all employees, as well as the broader public, to support efforts to reduce plastic pollution.

“Each of us – government, the private sector, civil society, academia and individuals – all have a role to play in identifying and implementing sustainable solutions to tackle this multifaceted problem, and so, today, I call on all employees and Jamaicans to lend their support in frontally addressing this issue of plastic pollution,” she said, and urged persons to“remember that the quality of life we experience, as well as the legacy that we will leave for future generations, will be informed by our individual and collective response to this call to action – do something drastic and cut the plastic”.

The launch of the EcoChampions initiative is just one piece of a broader suite of measures that the Jamaican government is implementing to address pollution.

As part of this effort, the government is also focusing on removing harmful items from the waste stream, such as microplastics in personal-care products and plastic lunch boxes.

The post Jamaicans urged to join the fight against plastic pollution appeared first on Caribbean News Global .