Independent Artist Myxi Bun Releases New Single 'Not My Fucking Problem' With Exclusive Pendant Jar Collection

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Independent producer, songwriter, and singer, Myxi Bun , is set to push the boundaries of artistic expression with the release of her latest single, "Not My Fucking Problem ," available on all major streaming platforms. This raw and unapologetic electronic track delves into the emotional turmoil of severing ties with those who fail to take responsibility for their own lives.Accompanying this release, Myxi Bun is introducing a unique and unconventional product: holographic pendant jars containing her own finger and toenails. These exclusive items symbolize the personal and emotional shedding that inspired her new track, offering fans a tangible connection to the artist's journey. The pendant jars are small, measuring 17mm x 25mm, but carry significant meaning, serving as a wearable reminder to cut negativity out of one's life."My latest single, 'Not My Fucking Problem,' is a reflection of the moments in life when you have to let go of people who are not willing to help themselves," says Myxi Bun. "Just as I have outgrown my nails, I've outgrown certain toxic relationships. These pendant jars are a part of that transformation - a keepsake for those who, like me, need to cut the bs out of their lives."The pendant jars are available exclusively through Myxi Bun's Bandcamp page and include a free download of "Not My Fucking Problem." Each jar, holographic in design, can be kept, smelt, loved, or worn around the neck, embodying the artist's message of resilience and self-empowerment. Myxi Bun even encourages fans to attempt cloning her from the nails, adding another layer of intrigue to this already provocative release.At her very core, Myxi Bun is not just a musician but a multifaceted artist whose work spans various mediums, each reflecting her eclectic and magnetic style. Her music, which blends dark hyper-pop with influences from the underground dance music scene, is characterized by its bold, polarizing nature. Tracks like "Not My Fucking Problem" exemplify her willingness to explore the darker aspects of the human experience, drawing inspiration from her struggles with mental illness and fascination with disease as well as health.The artist's background story of Myxi Buns Character begins on a distant planet among beige religious bunnies, Myxi Bun's life took a dramatic turn when she became infected with Myxomatosis, a condition that both isolated and transformed her. This background story mirrors the artists true upbringing. Now residing in Sydney, Australia, she has immersed herself in the city's underground music scene, performing alongside other avant-garde acts like S.Miles, Doctor Robot, and Sandwich Magic.Myxi Bun's music can be found on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and Bandcamp. Her latest single, "Not My Fucking Problem," is set to resonate with listeners who appreciate art that challenges norms and defies expectations.For more information, please visit .About Myxi BunMyxi Bun is an independent female musician and visual artist based in Sydney, Australia. Her work is known for its dark hyper-pop sound and polarizing themes, often drawing from her personal struggles with mental illness and her love for the underground music scene. The artistic character backstory for Myxi Bun is that she grew up on a faraway bunny planet before coming to earth. To try and process this world, she does so through her music and art. She is an up-and-coming artist in Sydney's underground music community, performing with other unique acts that celebrate the strange and unconventional.

