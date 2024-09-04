Skyhorse Publishing Releases Faded Genes Audiobook By Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author Patrick Girondi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author of Faded Genes, Patrick Girondi

Douglas Widick at Suite Tea Studio

Megan Euker, creator of Faded Genes cover; Agent for Patrick Girondi

- Ms. Jimmie AhmedNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Skyhorse Publishing has just released the audiobook version of“Faded Genes: Searching for a Cure and Finding Home in Altamura, Italy” by Patrick Girondi , which contains the and screenplay version in one collection.The saga here is heartwarming, intriguing and tense. At the same time, it's entertainingly humorous, as it kiddingly identifies cultural differences between the USA and the“Old Country” – Italy: food, speech accents, personality, health and lifestyle. Faded Genes follows the journey of Danny, an insurance man who discovers that he may shortly die from leukemia. His life goes from mundane to quite meaningful and his only hope is a bone marrow transplant. The 47-year-old's best pals are PatG (Girondi himself is a character in the book as“PatG,” a broken-down crooner) and Kevin, a professional drinker and sage.Danny lives with his mother, a chain-smoking all-star wrestling addict who, in order to increase her son's chances of finding a matching bone marrow donor, confesses that Danny's biological father lives in Italy. PatG accompanies Danny to Altamura, a town in the region of Puglia in southern Italy, with the hopes of convincing Danny's father to take a compatibility exam. Faded Genes ought to be an inspiration for anyone with health challenges. The book will be of great interest to folks who have traveled to Italy or those who may someday want to go.The novel portion of the audiobook is narrated by Patrick Girondi. The screenplay reading is narrated by Douglas Widick, who also reads the part of Danny Hubble and supporting male voices. Patrick Girondi records his own character voice and supporting male voices. All female voices are read by Megan Euker , who is Patrick Girondi's Project Manager and agent. Widick is a founding member of Hip-Hop Improv group North Coast, and founder and operator of Suite Tea Studio, where the audiobook was recorded. Suite Tea is an audio production studio in Brooklyn, NY, specializing in tracking, mixing, production and podcasting.Faded Genes includes both novel and screenplay in one book, which is rare for an author, and Girondi has accomplished this with two other releases. This feat gives the reader a sense of what the film will look like before it's produced. Girondi is working with producers P.G. Cuschieri and Craig Cohen on a“Faded Genes” movie deal.Girondi has authored 5 books recently in an only 20 month span.“America's storyteller” has more in the literary pipeline. Girondi's memoir book“Flight of the Rondone: High School Dropout VS Big Pharma – The Fight to Save My Son's Life” is a Wall Street Journal #1 Bestseller from 2022.“Il Volo del Rondone” is also available in Italian.In February, 2023,“New City: A Story about Race-Baiting and Hope on the South Side of Chicago” was published. Girondi's“Blind Faith” was released November 7, 2023, and“Chivalry” on January 2, 2024. The latter two also encompass the novel and screenplay in one book. His latest book, "Healthcare Criminals: The Destruction of Bluebird Bio and Affordable Gene Therapy" is scheduled for release on May 6, 2025.One may consider Patrick Girondi as a "Renaissance man.” Originally from the South Side of Chicago, he is also an Italian and American singer-songwriter, and founder and CEO of San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT), a gene therapy company focused on bringing a safe and accessible cure to Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia patients. Girondi blazed the trail to SRT upon the thalassemia diagnosis of his 2 year old son Rocco in 1992. All of Girondi's efforts go towards leading the path for a safe and accessible cure for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia.Girondi has received many honors and awards and recognition including: One of L.A.'s 100 Most Fascinating People 2022, Best of Los Angeles Award. He appeared twice on the Oprah Show.The cover art for Faded Genes was done by Megan Euker while on her second Fulbright Scholarship in Italy. Euker has also done the artwork and video trailers for Girondi's other books.Faded Genes is available from Skyhorse Publishing, Amazon, and Target, among other top retailers.

