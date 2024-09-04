Accounttech Launches Brokerownerbooks: Enterprise-Level Accounting Solutions For Real Estate Brokerages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, USA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AccountTech, a leading provider of enterprise-class accounting software for the industry, is excited to announce the launch of BrokerOwnerBooks , a groundbreaking new accounting service designed specifically to meet the needs of Brokers and real estate teams looking to cut costs and focus on growth. This innovative solution provides various levels of professional accounting service, making it easier than ever for real estate Brokers to manage their operations efficiently and effectively.Revolutionizing Accounting for Real Estate ProfessionalsBrokerOwnerBooks is powered by darwin, AccountTech's state-of-the-art accounting software. Traditionally reserved for large brokerages due to its sophisticated setup and capabilities, darwin is now available to smaller entities through this new platform. It serves as a secure data hub that handles all accounting needs, calculates any commission plans, processes transactions, organizes agents, and manages companies or franchises on a unified platform.Comprehensive and Customized Accounting SolutionsBrokerOwnerBooks offers a full suite of accounting services tailored to the specific needs of smaller brokers, real estate teams, and agents. The platform provides comprehensive accounting management, from paying bills to posting payroll, with minimal effort required from the user. Real estate professionals only need to manage transaction entries and final closing reviews. The AccountTech team seamlessly manages all other accounting tasks, including bank reconciliations and month-end closings.For those who require flexibility, BrokerOwnerBooks also offers a range of a la carte options, allowing users to select specific accounting services that best meet their needs. This flexibility ensures that real estate professionals can choose the level of support they need, whether it's full-service accounting or help with specific tasks.Empowering Brokers with Advanced AutomationBy leveraging the power of darwin, BrokerOwnerBooks automates and streamlines daily accounting operations, significantly reducing manual workload and increasing efficiency. This automation ensures accuracy and compliance across all financial activities, helping brokers and agents save time and reduce operational costs.About AccountTechFor over 25 years, AccountTech has been a trusted partner in the real estate industry, providing innovative accounting software solutions that enhance the efficiency and profitability of brokerages. Their flagship product, darwin, represents the fourth generation of their back-office accounting software, continually evolving to incorporate the latest automation technologies and integrations . AccountTech's commitment to innovation and integrity ensures that their clients receive the best tools and support available. The team is constantly adding automation and integrations towards the goal of single-point-of-entry. Their motto is: "data entry can happen anywhere, but everything winds up in darwin." In their work with clients, partners, and each other, they bring integrity to every interaction and every line of code.Learn More and Get Started TodayTo learn more about how AccountTech can simplify your accounting processes and help your real estate business thrive, visit BrokerOwnerBooks today. Schedule a consultation or sign up for a demo to see the benefits for yourself.

