UAE Vice Pres., Kuwait 1St Deputy Premier Discuss Boosting Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Vice President, Deputy Prime and Chairman of the Presidential Court, discussed on Wednesday means of bolstering brotherly relations with Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, UAE's news agency (WAM) reported.

During a meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the two sides focused on the path of developing mutual cooperation in all vital fields that serve the two countries, and meet aspirations of their peoples for development and prosperity, in line with the needs of the present and the future, it said.

They stressed the brotherly bonds between the two nations that the two countries' leaders boost, under the wise leadership of UAE's President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In addition, they underlined the significance of enhancing joint Gulf action amid challenges facing the region and the world in a way that meets aspirations of the GCC member states and their nations, in addition to prosperity and progress, according to the agency. (end)

skm







MENAFN04092024000071011013ID1108637123